More than $70 million in state transportation infrastructure projects are proposed within Idaho County, which are currently up for public review and comment.
Projects are proposed throughout the 44 counties as part of the Idaho Transportation Improvement Program’s (ITIP) 2021-2027 draft plan. Comments are being accepted through July 31.
According to the Idaho Transportation Department, one of the major projects proposed for North Central Idaho is replacement of the East Kooskia Bridge on State Highway 13 in 2027.
The 481-foot-long, steel-truss bridge on State Highway 13 Business Loop, just off U.S. Highway 12, crosses the Middle Fork Clearwater River and was built in 1935. In 2016, ITD proposed reducing weight loads on the bridge due to structural deficiencies; however, a public effort mobilized to convince the state department to instead repair it for continued usage.
As proposed in the ITIP plan, the bridge will be replaced with a new structure at a total cost of $7.457 million.
One of the plan’s program changes is for the Grangeville truck route bypass road turn bay project, originally set for 2021 and now moved to 2023. The $759,000 project would construct a southbound left turn bay and a north bound right turn bay at the intersection of U.S. Highway 95 and the Grangeville Truck Route Bypass Road just north of the city.
Proposed for 2021 is replacement of the 50-year-old Clear Creek Bridge with a new structure at $1.747 million. ITD notes the bridge as “vital transportation asset to Idaho County,” as it serves to access residences and businesses, and is the primary access point to the Nez Perce Tribe Clear Creek Fish Hatchery.
One of the big cost items at 4.787 million is an approximate 13-mile project on US 95 for resurfacing, restoration and rehabilitation. Set for 2025, the work will run from the slide area at milepost 210, north of John Day, to White Bird.
Several ITIP proposed projects in Idaho County are for culvert replacement, highway overlays and rehabilitations, bridge maintenance and repair, and road design improvements.
A $1.154 million project for 2022 would construct a curve improvement on SH13 just south of Kooskia at milepost 23.5. In 2024, Hat Creek Bridge is set for replacement, located two miles south of Pollock at milepost 186 on U.S. 95; total cost is $936,000.
Another U.S. 95 improvement project is set for 2026: constructing a northbound passing lane just south of Ferdinand between mileposts 261-264. Cost is $1.725 million.
The Idaho County Airport has five proposed projects, totaling $1.312 million. These include taxiway rehabilitation, fence installation and apron reconstruction.
