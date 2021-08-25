Police tape image

OROFINO — Idaho State Police investigation is ongoing into last week’s two-vehicle injury crash on Gilbert Grade outside Orofino, resulting in the injury of a Lewiston man.

Thomas H. Denham, 67, was transported to Clearwater Valley Hospital and later relayed to Sacred Heart Medical in Spokane, Wash.

The crash was reported on Sunday, Aug. 22, 1:04 p.m., on State Highway 7, milepost 38 (six miles south of Orofino). According to ISP, Luke A. Schwartz, 22, of Ferdinand, was driving northbound in a 1998 Dodge Dakota, when he cut through the blind corner into the oncoming lane of travel. Denham was traveling southbound, driving a black 2007 KTM motorcycle, when he was struck by Schwartz’s vehicle.

Schwartz was wearing his seatbelt, and Denham was wearing a helmet and protective riding gear. The highway was partially blocked for approximately 4 hours.

