OROFINO — Idaho State Police investigation is ongoing into last week’s two-vehicle injury crash on Gilbert Grade outside Orofino, resulting in the injury of a Lewiston man.
Thomas H. Denham, 67, was transported to Clearwater Valley Hospital and later relayed to Sacred Heart Medical in Spokane, Wash.
The crash was reported on Sunday, Aug. 22, 1:04 p.m., on State Highway 7, milepost 38 (six miles south of Orofino). According to ISP, Luke A. Schwartz, 22, of Ferdinand, was driving northbound in a 1998 Dodge Dakota, when he cut through the blind corner into the oncoming lane of travel. Denham was traveling southbound, driving a black 2007 KTM motorcycle, when he was struck by Schwartz’s vehicle.
Schwartz was wearing his seatbelt, and Denham was wearing a helmet and protective riding gear. The highway was partially blocked for approximately 4 hours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.