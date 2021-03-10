WHITE BIRD — State investigation is continuing into a two-vehicle collsion on U.S. Highway 95 last weekend that sent two people to the hospital with injuries.
Farren L. Phillips, 30, of Lewiston, and Staci M. Colas, 38, of Weiser, were transported by ground ambulance; Phillips to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, and Colas to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Patient status was unavailable as of press time.
Emergency services were dispatched to the crash scene last Saturday, March 6, at milepost 218, four miles south of White Bird, according to Idaho State Police. According to ISP, Phillips was driving a 2000 Toyota Camry northbound, and Justin G. Beach, 48, of Weiser was driving a 1996 Ford F250 pickup with an attached trailer southbound. At milepost 218, the vehicles collided.
As medical and police units were in route, a report from the scene was both vehicles were on fire. Dispatched to handle this were the White Bird and Salmon River Rural fire departments. Both vehicles were reported a total loss.
In Phillips’s vehicle was a juvenile passenger, reported as a one and a half year old child, restrained in a car seat. Colas was riding in Beach’s vehicle. Seat belt usage for those adults involved was unavailable.
Syringa Ambulance dispatched two vehicles to the scene, along with its extrication unit, and they were supplemented by White Bird QRU and Riggins Ambulance. Assisting ISP on the crash were Idaho County Sheriff’s deputies Mike Brewster and Roberto Hernandez, as well as the Idaho Transportation Department. Due to inclement weather, patient transport by Life Flight was unavailable.
Both lanes of U.S. 95 were blocked for approximately two hours, until one lane was opened for alternating traffic.
