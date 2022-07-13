Highway improvements across the region and a bridge replacement in Kooskia are among the top-dollar projects in an estimated $109 million budgeted for Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) work in Idaho County.
ITD is asking for input on the just-released draft Idaho Transportation Investment Program (ITIP). The 2023-2029 ITIP is a seven-year master plan of the state’s transportation improvement projects. Deadline for comments is July 31.
After approval by the Idaho Transportation Board in September, the ITIP will then be submitted to the Federal Highway Administration, the Federal Transit Administration, and the Environmental Protection Agency in October.
If plans are approved as drafted, one of the county’s most sizable projects is tentative to start construction next year. Budgeted at $11,467,000 for construction, an approximate 10-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 12, from the Lochsa Ranger Station (milepost 121) to the Holly Creek turnout (milepost 131) will undergo widening to add a shoulder notch on both sides of the roadway.
Largest of the budget items in the seven-year plan is a $17.174 million pavement rehabilitation project set for 14 miles of U.S. Highway 95. The two-stage project is set for 2026 and 2027 and would stretch from milepost 210 (five miles west of Lucile) to milepost 224 (one mile west of White Bird).
Long planned and nearing implementation, the $9.624 million replacement of the Clearwater (East Kooskia) Bridge at Kooskia on State Highway 13 (business loop) is set for 2026. The current 481-foot-long, steel-truss bridge was built in 1935.
Several projects plan to improve roadways and infrastructure in area communities:
• Set for 2025, $542,000 for a 1,400-foot section of Woodland Road to include corner improvements, widening and installation of warning signs; and $434,000 to replace east side sidewalk on State Highway 13, Main Street, in Stites, from North Street to South Street.
• Set for 2026, $1.760 million to construct a northbound passing lane south of Ferdinand on U.S. 95.
• Set for 2027, $1.550 million to construct turnbays for southbound left and northbound right at the U.S. 95 intersection with the Grangeville truck route bypass;
• Set for 2029, $6.762 million to install a shoulder notch, widening both sides of U.S. 12 from east Kamiah to Kooskia; $1.100 million to construct a northbound left turnbay on U.S. 95 at the Sheep Creek Rest Area near Pollock; and $8.800 million for curve improvements and minor widening to install shoulder barriers from Rapid River to Riggins.
In aviation projects, the Idaho County Airport has proposed funding of $130,000 for apron reconstruction this year, and$560,000 next year, and $200,000 in 2024 to install a wildlife fence.
