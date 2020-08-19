RIGGINS -- In a record funding year, Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) has recently awarded $13 million for enhancement projects statewide, including one at Riggins.
IDPR awarded $282,661 to the City of Riggins for its boat ramp project. The city will contribute $50,000 in match toward the project to improve a deteriorating access road and boat ramp.
Project construction is tentative to begin in spring 2021, according to the city. Work will be completed in phases with phase 1 focused on addressing the most critical issues in order to set up future phases during the next two to three years. Phase 1 will renovate the access road to reduce erosion by paving the road surface, improve site drainage, and relocate the approach to a safer location.
“Mayor Glenna McClure, councilor Roy Akins, public works director Dan Wash, and I would like to thank those organizations who committed matching funds for the project – Idaho County Waterways Committee, Salmon River Dive Team, and Salmon River Chamber of Commerce,” said city clerk Brenda Tilley. “Our city public works guys will be doing some labor and provide some materials as match, also.”
McClure said the city first applied for the grant in 2019 and wasn’t successful. In this go-around, the city received a large number of letters of support for the grant, “which drove home the need to improve this boat ramp.”
“We’re excited to be able to improve the safety of this important resource for our community,” she said, “and make it more user-friendly.”
Each year, IDPR distributes funds to enhance recreational opportunities across the state. The money comes from gasoline taxes, recreational vehicle registration fees, specialty license plates and federal funding for trail development. Advisory committees with members from user groups – campers, boaters and trail users – evaluate projects, ranking them for consideration by the IDPR board.
