State Representative Priscilla Giddings (R-D7) announced last Friday, May 21, she has filed paperwork to run for the Republican nomination for Lieutenant Governor of Idaho.
“I am running for Lieutenant Governor because Idaho deserves to be represented by a proven conservative,” she stated in a prepared release. “Idahoans know what they’ll get with me, I have the record to prove it. As lieutenant governor, I will be a champion for limited government, a fighter for our Second Amendment rights, a tireless advocate for the unborn,” declared Giddings.
Giddings stated her conservative record is unmatched, earning her a 100 percent conservative score from the Idaho Freedom Foundation and a 96 percent lifetime rating from the American Conservative Union. She listed she fought for the grocery tax repeal, strongly supported prolife legislation, helped pass the pro-gun Constitutional Carry law, and serves as the co-chair of the Lieutenant Governor’s Education Task Force to combat Marxism in the schools.
Giddings currently serves as a major in the Air Force Reserves and served nine years in active duty with the Air Force. She graduated from the Air Force Academy with a B.S. degree in biology, and competed there in Division I athletics. She also completed an online program earning an M.S. in physiology from California University of Pennsylvania while serving overseas.
She and her husband, Matt, live in White Bird with their children. She is a lifetime member of the VFW, the American Legion, and the NRA. She was recognized with Idaho’s 2018 Outstanding Woman Veteran Award, and is active with many community organizations.
