In 2020, despite ongoing public health challenges, Idaho continued to make progress processing and tracking sexual assault kits, according to a state report released in January.
Within the region last year, the report shows the Grangeville Police Department had one kit tested (compared with one tested and three in process in 2019), and the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office had two tested (compared with one tested in 2019). Also last year, no kits were tested for the Cottonwood Police Department and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, numbers which remains the same as 2019.
Since new legislation went into effect in 2016, the Idaho State Police Forensic Services has provided legislators with regular updates on this topic including a publically available annual report on Idaho’s Sexual Assault Tracking Kit System (IKTS). The 2020 Sexual Assault Kit Tracking Report, along with reports issued since 2017, is now available on the Idaho State Police website https://isp.idaho.gov/forensics/saktrak/.
In 2020 for Idaho, 640 kits were purchased, 477 kits were collected, 334 kits were submitted to the lab for testing, and 329 kits were completed by the lab. It took law enforcement an average of 39 days to submit kits to the lab, 57 kits — including VAWA (Violence Against Women Act) kits — did not meet state requirements for testing, it took the laboratory an average of 178 days to test a kit, and there are 363 kits that have been in the lab longer than 90 days.
“The kit tracking system is designed to build trust with survivors and provide critical information to policy and lawmakers. ISP’s role is to train and educate, process, and track these kits, which taken all together, means a more efficient and responsive criminal justice system,” said Matthew Gamette, Director of ISP Forensic Services.
