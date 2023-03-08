GRANGEVILLE — An imposing workload, and too few hands to handle it: That’s the lament of rural Idaho communities whether it’s running a civic organization or organizing a festival. Emergency medical services (EMS) is no different, and those within its ranks has long been sounded the call for better supporting these providers to not only retain those volunteers they have, but also recruit new members.
EMS received a boost toward these goals late last month with Senate passage of a resolution directing the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to work on a statewide planning, coordination and funding system for EMS.
Specifically, it directs IDHW to continue its EMS Sustainability Task Force, and to draft legislation for the 2024 session “that recognizes EMS as an essential service and establishes a statewide EMS planning, coordination, and funding system to ensure reasonable availability of EMS across the state.”
Bill Spencer, manager for Syringa Ambulance, sits on the task force, and has long been an advocate for addressing needs to recruit and retain volunteer EMTs for rural areas, such as Idaho County.
“Back in 2010, we had town hall meetings put on by the Idaho Emergency Medical Services Division through health and welfare, and we told them we need to be doing something about EMS recruitment and retention,” he said.
While not an issue for urban areas that have paid services, this is much more felt in sparsely populated areas completely dependent upon volunteers, he continued, notably in Idaho County that has an extensive land mass to cover with hundreds of miles of highway and backroads.
Through the Idaho Legislature’s Office of Performance Evaluations (OPE), a 2010 report to study the availability of EMS in Idaho was developed. At that time, one of OPE’s recommendations — create regional or county-level EMS systems — was not adopted. Spencer explained it took a second round of town hall meetings about a decade later, and a 2020 OPE report to “stir the pot” to create the task force and move forward on finding a solution.
“First off, EMS are not considered essential services in Idaho,” such as fire and law enforcement are, Spencer said, and so the state is not required to provide funding.
According to OPE, while some volunteers receive minimal compensation, about 45% of volunteers do not receive any payment for their work regardless of whether they’re called out. As well, only 22% of EMS agency directors in Idaho say they are sufficiently funded.
Spencer said the task force determined legislation was not likely to be completed this session, so the resolution was created this year to help push this toward such action next year. He and fellow Syringa Ambulance EMT Emily Musick, along with a paramedic from Moscow, were present in Boise last month to speak to and advocate for the resolution’s passage.
Meanwhile, Spencer explained the task force has latched onto several ideas to improve Idaho EMS. One is looking at Utah’s model where that state has not only passed legislation to consider EMS as an essential service, but also in providing a special insurance health plan for nonbenefitted EMS providers who reach a set number of hours of shift coverage.
For Spencer, this looks to be a good incentive to recruit volunteers, especially for individuals who are self employed, as well as those persons who may have retired early, but are not yet eligible for Medicare.
“These are two areas I’d really like to concentrate on,” he said, “as they have more flexible schedules and can decide on their own.”
As far as the retention side, the task force has considered establishing a retirement benefit similar to PERSI (Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho), as well as a form of workman’s compensation, “so if someone gets hurt on the job, they are not putting their family and their whole livelihood at risk.”
Spencer said at the forefront is getting the state to help finance this, as otherwise it would be very expensive to do so at the local level. At that level, agencies — from Cottonwood to Kooskia — are more than struggling; some have disbanded, such as Powell QRU (Quick Response Unit), which leaves the section from Lowell to the Montana border without EMS coverage.
“Just about every rural agency is having a tough time keeping volunteers,” he said, so we need to find some kind of carrot to put out there to entice people to join.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.