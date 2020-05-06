Concern for coronavirus is everywhere, including at state rest areas, which remain open. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, cleaning procedures are being stressed, and high-traffic rest areas will be cleaned more frequently to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
Two rest areas operate within Idaho County: Sheep Creek Rest area, located one mile north of Pollock on U.S. Highway 95; and one at Lolo Pass Visitors’ Center on U.S. Highway 12 at the Idaho-Montana border. Of these, Sheep Creek remains open, while the Lolo Pass facility – jointly managed with the U.S. Forest Service – has been closed.
“This decision was made in order to best protect the health and safety of our employees, volunteers, and the public, and is consistent with the forest’s shift to only offering virtual services at offices and other facilities at this time,” said Jennifer Becar, public affairs specialist, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests.
All rest areas are cleaned two times a day, and ITD is working with vendors responsible for cleaning rest areas to make sure they have the resources they need.
“Rest areas provide an essential service as a respite for truckers,” said Nestor Fernandez, ITD's mobility services engineer. “While we’re seeing fewer passenger vehicles on the highway, freight services are in full tilt. We have heard from our partners in the trucking industry that they need these areas open, and we are working to meet that need.”
To check the status of specific rest areas, visit 511.idaho.gov or download the app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.