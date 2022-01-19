BOISE — This week starts the nuts and bolts of lawmaking, but leading into this was approval of $5 billion revenue forecasts that will help direct legislatures in shaping the fiscal year 2023 state budget.
Last Friday, Jan. 14, the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee (JFAC) accepted recommendations from the joint Economic Outook and Revenue Assessment Committee, co-chaired by Dist. 7 Sen. Carl Crabtree (R, Grangeville). Approved were forecasts for this fiscal year, 2022 (which ends June 30), of $5,190,400,000 in general fund revenue, followed by an amount more than 5 percent higher — $5,464,000,000 — that will be the basis for the FY23 budget.
“Nobody predicted the amount of income we got from last year’s committee. The estimates weren’t even close,” Sen. Crabtree said, during a phone interview last Friday.
According to Crabtree, this is $1.9 billion more than what officials saw coming, a financial bounty due to Idaho’s booming, robust business economy.
For background, the revenue committee is made of joint house and senate members who hear economic outook projections from business, government and private organizations, and upon those make projections on expected revenue for budgeting. This year, those groups included Zions Bank, Idaho Power, Idaho departments of labor and commerce, and associations representing state retailers, general contractors and automobile dealers. Forecasts were provided by Idaho public universities (Idaho State, Boise State and U of I), Associated Taxpayers of idaho, Idaho Tax Commission and the state Division of Financial Management.
“Some overarching themes from these meetings,” Crabtree said, “were the COVID spread and how it affects the economy, uncertainty around inflation — which was 7 percent last month — federal banking policy and interest rates, Idaho’s explosive growth in population, recent labor shortages, questions rearding federal money infusion into Idaho, and ongoing revenues tied to growth.”
With $1.9 billion in revenue more than what was projected, “What that does is set up Idaho for once in a lifetime investments,” Crabtree said.
“Like in your own business, if you had an exceptional year,” he continued, “you’d pay off debt and pay down any deferred maintenance,” such in Idaho’s case, bridge repair as one example, “you’d make some long-term capital expenditures, put some in savings and then avoid committing to long-term obligations.”
Budget hearings start this week, and using the recommendations for expenditures laid out by Gov. Brad Little in his state address, JFAC will subsequently make its recommendations on the FY23 budget.
