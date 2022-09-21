The Idaho Department of Lands sold a timber sale on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Kamiah. Golden Glen, located 10 miles east of Kooskia, was sold to IFG Timber, LLC. The estimated 4,885 MBF was sold for an average price of $501 per M. Proceeds will benefit the State Hospital South endowment.
