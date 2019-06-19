Idaho Fish and Game is moving to replace the agency headquarters building in Boise, which, according to a June 17 news release put out by the agency, has not met IDFG’s office space needs for more than 20 years.
A request for proposal (RFP), first reported June 14 by boisedev.com, posits a 63,211 square foot building with 235 parking spaces for 186 full-time equivalent employees, to be located at the same 600 S. Walnut St. site where the current headquarters abides.
The RFP lists out space needs for the director, four deputy directors, seven bureau chiefs, 26 program managers, 113 professional staff, 15 clerical staff and 24 others, as well as room for 10 “future/growth” offices. Among other details, it calls for an 1,800 square foot lobby with public restrooms, a public meeting room, a public break room, two classrooms, nine conference rooms and about 9,200 square feet of other facilities. Proposals are due by July 15. Details are online at leasing.idaho.gov.
