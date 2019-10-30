WASHINGTON-- Earlier this month, Congressman Russ Fulcher co-sponsored H.R. 2423, the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commemorative Coin Act. Recently, he voted for the bipartisan bill and it passed through the House of Representatives.
The bill commemorates the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing women’s right to vote in America. Funding for the coins is paid for in the price of the coins, with any extra proceeds to support the Smithsonian Institution’s American Women’s History Initiative.
“Representing a state with a strong track record of accomplished women, I am proud to co-sponsor and vote for the bipartisan Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commemorative Coin Act,” commented Fulcher.
Idaho first allowed women to vote in 1896 – just six years after becoming a state. Idaho was the fourth state to grant women the right to vote and the first state to do so by constitutional amendment. In 1898, Idaho voted for Permeal French to be its first woman Superintendent of Public Instruction, and three female members to the Idaho State Legislature. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Idaho reports 30 percent women representation in the legislature, ahead of the national average of state legislatures at 28.7 percent for 2019. Additionally, Idaho is the only state to have the official state seal (also on the state flag) designed by a woman: Emma Edwards Green.
