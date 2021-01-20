According to porch.com, Idaho has the 16th largest homeless population in the U.S. In Idaho, there are 13.0 homeless people for every 10,000 residents. In total, 42.5 percent of the homeless Idaho population is living unsheltered, the porch.com survey states.
To view a table of with data for all 50 states, go to https://porch.com/advice/states-with-largest-homeless-populations.
In a recent analysis of the housing crisis, Idaho ranked 9th for best overall homeless assistance in the nation. In a quotewizard.com report on states at the forefront of the housing crisis amidst the pandemic, they look at the rate of homelessness from 2018-2019 as well as an in-depth look at housing programs to determine which states are doing their part to end homelessness in America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.