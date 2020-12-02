Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 5.5 percent and nonfarm payrolls regained 5,400 jobs in October as the state’s economy continued to recover.
The unemployment rate dropped six-tenths of a percentage point in October after increasing by almost 2 points in September, to 6.1 percent. October’s rate was 6.3 percentage points below April’s historic high of 11.8 percent.
The number of unemployed Idahoans fell by 5,866 to 50,278 as total employment recovered by 1,021 to 863,917, up one-tenth of a percent from September.
October’s labor force participation rate – the percentage of people 16 years and older with jobs or looking for work – was 64.7 percent, down from 65.2 percent in September.
