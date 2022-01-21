The Idaho STEM Action Center presented their agenda for the fiscal years 2022-2025 to the House Education Committee by advancing innovative opportunities for educators, students, communities, and industries in order to help build a more competitive workforce and economy through Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).
This week, Educator Director, Dee Mooney introduced the three updated goals and objectives of the STEM Action Center. These STEM AC goals are accomplished through strategic partnerships that unite communities and ensure efficiencies while leveraging each other’s resources.
Updated goals and objectives:
1) Increase awareness of the importance of STEM+CS education and workforce development
a) Increase understanding among students, educators, parents, community members on the value of STEM+CS education and workforce development
b) Increase awareness of and interest in STEM+CS programs and pathways for students, educators, parents, and community members
2) Advance equitable access to high-quality STEM+CS opportunities for educators, students and communities
a) Coordinate and collaborate with state agencies, K-12, institutes of higher education, nonprofits, employers and other partners to enhance STEM+CS education and workforce development opportunities
b) Identify, pilot and/or support high-quality STEM+CS opportunities that fill gaps in current offerings, including professional development, grants, and programs
c) Improve institutional knowledge of barriers and solutions in broadening participation in STEM+CS education and workforce development
3) Align STEM+CS education with workforce needs
a) Coordinate on ramps for employer involvement in STEM+CS education and workforce development initiatives and programs
b) Identify and support employer-led STEM+CS education initiatives that focus on workforce development
c) Coordinate opportunities for students and educators to partner with employers, STEM Action Center provides students with the 21st-century skills that all Idaho employers require which are (STEM+CS): critical thinking; problem-solving; collaboration; and innovation
A highly skilled STEM workforce leads to increased investments and business opportunities throughout Idaho. The STEM Action Center shows efforts that can lead to an increased number of businesses throughout the state resulting in an increasing number of jobs available to Idahoans which can lead to long-term economic prosperity for the state and its citizens. The STEM Action Center will be presenting their agenda to the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on Feb. 7.
