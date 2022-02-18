BOSIE – The Idaho Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee (JFAC) has concluded budget hearings and begins setting budgets for the new fiscal year on Monday, Feb. 21.
The budget hearing process takes up the first several weeks of the legislative session at JFAC. Agencies come before the budget-writing committee to make presentations. Monday, Feb. 7 was the day the STEM Action Center’s proposed budget went before the committee.
“The STEM Action Center was created through House Bill 302 of the 2015 legislative session to promote the expansion of student engagement in STEM activities, '' said Nate Osborne, Legislative Services Office Analyst. “The STEM Action Center coordinates with State Agencies as well as Private Industries to facilitate STEM-focused events and encourage student participation in coursework and careers.”
“Industry donations account for 62 percent of funds raised by the fiscal year 2021,” continued Osborne. “Of this total, other notable categories are federal funds at 19 percent and other State agencies at 12 percent”
Osborne finished his remarks and introduced Kaitlin Maguire, the Executive Director of the STEM Action Center, to finish the presentation to the JFAC.
“STEM is more than science, technology, engineering and math, it is the integration of the subjects and a way of engaging with the world through problem-solving, creative thinking and innovation,” said Maguire. “It is a project-based, hands-on approach that helps students build 21st-century skills or what is being called ‘durable skills,’ such as communication and analytical thinking, as well as ‘character skill,’ such as fortitude, growth mindset and leadership skills.”
The STEM Action Center is under the office of the governor and advised by a nine-member board appointed by the governor, with representatives from education. These members work for state agencies as well as Idaho's leading STEM industries, such as Energy and Healthcare.
“Under our board’s guidance we fulfill the legislative attempt through three primary goals,” said Maguire. “To increase awareness of the value of STEM and computer science education and work force development, to provide access to high-quality stem in computer science opportunities, and to align education initiatives with work force needs.”
These goals are aimed at giving students the pathway in which a student’s interest and engagement with STEM begins through awareness and their pursuit of the STEM career because of access to programming that is aligned in the workplace.
Maguire told the committee about statewide STEM initiatives that implement professional development and grants for educator support system programs and engage private industries in the development and sustainability of STEM programs to help meet these goals.
“To bridge the gap between industry and education, our programs are designed with Idaho employers to ensure that students both in and out of the classroom develop the job skills that employers want,” said Maguire. “STEM Students will be poised to fill these positions and keep our economy charging forward. And well not all students will pursue a career in STEM, the hands-on project-based approach of STEM education will provide students with the durable skills needed to be successful in whichever career they choose.”
“To encourage and assist schools to achieve designation, we offer a year-long professional development course followed by coaching on STEM leadership and implementation,” continued Maguire. “Once the school achieves designation it is eligible for grant funds of $10,000 a year from the STEM Action Center for up to five years so that they can expand STEM programming in their schools and purchase the necessary equipment.”
With the anticipation of 2-3 school reviews per year, the STEM Action Center will continue to move forward based on the demand of schools that are currently participating in the professional development or have participated over the last two years.
The funding will assist the STEM Action Center in maintaining and providing an accessible pathway for Idaho schools to achieve designation and help newly recognized schools by receiving the support they need to serve their students.
“We look forward to leading the nation in years to come by connecting employers and educators, providing training and opportunities for all Idaho communities, and positioning our state for long-term economic prosperity,” Maguire said.
STEM Action Center schools include K-12 public and charter schools.
