STITES — A new year has started for the Stites City Council.
At its Monday, Jan. 10 meeting, the oath of office was administered to appointed mayor, Gerald Cathey, and councilor, Josh Bradley. Bradley was appointed last fall and then was elected to office in the Nov. 2 elections. Absent that evening for swearing in were new councilor Laurie Rad and returning councilor Bonnie Shannon.
Part of the evening’s business was council approval to be a vendor city through the Low-Income Home Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).
“We did this so our low-income residents can apply for water assistance through the state,” said city clerk Anina Jones.
According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, LIHWAP provides funds to assist low-income households with water and wastewater bills. These can include current or past due bills, and disconnect/reconnect fees. The program notes this is only for drinking water and wastewater services, and not for other items including, trash, telephone and infrastructure.
According to Jones, the council had addressed this last fall but the matter had been tabled until the Jan. 10 meeting when it was approved.
City residents who wish to seek LIHWAP assistance need to contact the Community Action Partnership (CAP), which will review applicants for eligibility. If approved, bills are submitted to CAP, which then pays the city.
For information, contact CAP at the Lewiston office: 208-746-3351. Go online at Cap4action.org.
