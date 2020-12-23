STITES — State Highway 13 traffic is back to normal at the base of the Stites Grade, following recent completion of installation of two new culverts by the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD).
The project began Oct. 26 and completed in early December to replace two rusted three-foot-diameter pipes with new four-foot-diameter pipes.
Stites resident Gerry Cathey said that he first met on site with ITD when he was a Stites city councilor in 2014, and later as mayor. Cathey hoped to “seek a solution to stop flooding damage to the city caused by water from Stites Canyon Creek due to the inadequate size of culvert under Highway 13 to the South Fork of the Clearwater River.”
Cathey noted Stites has flooded three times in recent years: 1996, 2010 and April 9, 2019.
“My role has been to stop flooding damage to residential property and to the city water and sewer systems,” Cathey added. After his term as mayor ended, Cathey continued to represent the City of Stites for this project, coordinating with ITD and the Army Corps of Engineers (ACOE) to help complete the project.
The project was on ITD’s maintenance list already, but ITD worked with the City of Stites to move forward with the project, according to Megan Sausser, ITD public information officer. When asked if this project will help reduce flooding in Stites, Sausser said, “The outlet of the culverts is below the top of the river right now, but they will be equipped with floodgates that seal off the culverts during such times so the river does not flood into the creek. There are also new pipes installed in the headwall to allow the city to pump water from the creek to the river faster during times of flooding.”
She added, “It will help with the flow of water, but it won’t prevent extreme events [such as were experienced] in the past.”
“I am cautiously optimistic,” Cathey said, “that this project will stop flooding, excepting recurrence of river levels that we experienced in April 2019.” Cathey had hoped to obtain ACOE permits for additional measures to ensure the new installation could better handle water from Stites Canyon Creek. Replacement of the old culverts will allow ACOE to update the Stites levee to Rehabilitation Status.
“M.L. Albright & Sons is doing the work for $170,000,” Sausser said, “all of which is funded by ITD.”
