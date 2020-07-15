STITES – “I would had made Stites Days happen if I had to do it all on my own,” said Martha Meisner.
The owner of Stites Grocery and Thrift Store was busy welcoming friends and visitors to the Stites Days celebration Saturday, July 11.
Fortunately, despite COVID-19 worries throughout the state, residents chipped in and made the day happen.
“We served about 20 for breakfast, which isn’t bad for a first attempt,” said Stites City Clerk Karen Braun, of the Stites Volunteer Fire Department offering of pancakes, eggs and sausage. The department added breakfast to its repertoire this year, which included hamburgers in the afternoon.
Brandy VanValkenburg started the parade by singing the National Anthem, and grand marshals Rey and Eva Mireles followed the color guard.
“We were coming even if we had to wear masks,” said Lisa Calbick. She and her boyfriend, Patrick Montes, came from Kooskia to support the grand marshals, especially.
“Yep, my dad is the mayor,” Lisa smiled, referring to Rey.
The duo brought their dog, Bella, to join in the festivities, as well.
Josh Bradley took time from his schedule to run the sound system and announce the parade, which drew in more than 100 viewers to Main Street.
“I’ve had some time off from coaching baseball this year, but things just still seemed to get so busy,” he said.
In all, the parade had about 20 entries.
Temperatures rose to about 90 degrees my early-afternoon, and peoples could be seen finding spots in the shade to visit and eat while kids played on bouncy houses at city park, behind Stites Grocery.
“It’s a good little town,” smiled Meisner, still greeting and visiting with everyone.
