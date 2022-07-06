STITES — Coming to Stites this Friday and Saturday, July 8-9, is Stites Days, a celebration of the small town and all the traditions that have been a part of it for years. This year’s theme is “We live it, you’ll love it,” and Terry Sanford and Dionne Wells will be the grand marshals.
Friday’s activities start at 5 p.m., with tacos served in Stites Park. Shortly after, there will be Bingo, 25 cents per card. Seating will not be provided, so participants are asked to bring their own chairs.
July 9 starts off at 8 a.m. with breakfast burritos served as a part of Clearwater Valley High School student Isaac Goodwin’s senior project. They will be served at the Silver Dollar Pizzeria and Pub. Horseshoe sign-ups start at 8 a.m. for singles and doubles will be $10, with a $50/50 purse; play begins at 9 a.m.
The parade lineup starts at 9 a.m. at 104 North Street. At 10 a.m. the parade will start, with the National Anthem to be sung by Patty Latch. For early parade sign-up, contact Amanda at 208-305-8132.
After the parade, there will be many more activities, such as an egg toss tournament ($2 per team), and kids games in front of Stites Hardware. Starting at 10:30 a.m., there will be a Volunteer Fire Department BBQ in front of city hall, and at 1:30 p.m. there will be an adult and kids cornhole tournament, with an entry fee of $10 for a $50/50 purse. BBQ burgers cooked by the CV Rams Wrestling Team will be provided after 5 p.m.
Throughout the day, there will be a 50/50 raffle, $5 and $10 money boards, and other activities. All drawings will be announced, so you do not have to be present to win.
Stites Days is hosted by City of Stites, area businesses and churches, Stites volunteer firefighters, and many community volunteers.
