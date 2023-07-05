STITES — This year, Stites Days will be headed by Sheryl and Steve Schilling as its 2023 grand marshals.
“It’s quite an honor,” Sheryl said.
The couple has been married for six years, and together for 12 years. Sheryl has three children, and Steve has two. The two grew up in the Stites area, and have lived here all their lives.
The Schillings have owned the Silver Dollar, a bar and grill in Stites for eight years.
“Stevie and I kinda grew up in the Silver Dollar. It was our favorite bar growing up. When it came up for sale we thought ‘Maybe we should buy that,’ and we put an offer in,” Sheryl explained.
Steve has owned a logging business since 2019. He employs one other logger, and mainly focuses on his logging company while Sheryl focuses on the Silver Dollar.
“I run and work at the Silver Dollar. That’s enough. The Silver Dollar is my baby,” Sheryl said.
The Silver Dollar has expanded throughout the years, and so has Stites as a whole.
“When we got there eight years ago, there was really nothing there [in Stites], there weren’t any businesses there. But since we’ve been there, they got the tire shop now, there’s some more AirBnBs. I think that our new mayor has really cleaned up the area, too. It’s been a big help. A lot more business in the area, that’s for sure. A lot more tourism,” Sheryl added.
However, the Schillings don’t credit just the Silver Dollar for the expansion of Stites.
“I don’t think it’s just because of the Silver Dollar, Stites has done a lot of cleanup. The city has done a lot of cleanup,” Sheryl commented.
While the Schillings were honored to be a part of this historic tradition, they were also surprised.
“I was surprised, I didn’t think someone as young as Stevie and I would be grand marshals. I was honored,” Sheryl laughed.
As grand marshals, the Schillings have been working to make Stites Days one to remember.
“We really try to pull together as a community and do Stites Days because we’re so small, so all of us work together. It’s not just one main event. It’s a group effort among town,” Sheryl explained.
In their free time, the Schillings like to go hunting, fishing, and spend time on the river on their jet boat. When asked where they plan to be in the next five years, Sheryl remarked, “Right here, in the same place. We live in the best country.”
Find the Schillings during the Main Street Parade in a 1936 Chevy Coupe driven by Dwayne Hendren.
