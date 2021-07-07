STITES — With the theme of “Stites: Serene Little Town on Highway 13,” the annual Stites Days celebration 2021 is set for this weekend, Friday and Saturday, July 9 and 10.
Friday, July 9, starts with street tacos at 5 p.m. at the city park, followed by Bingo at 6 p.m. Bring your own chair.
Saturday, July 10, will start at 7:30 a.m. when breakfast burritos will be available as a football team fund-raiser. Sign up for horseshoes at 8 a.m. with play starting at 9 a.m.
Parade lineup is 10 a.m. with the parade beginning at 11 a.m. This year, the Brandt Family will be featured as the grand marshals.
The firemen’s hamburger feed is set for 11 a.m., with the egg toss at noon. Sign up for the cornhole tournament at 12:30 p.m., with the tourney beginning at 1 p.m. The duck race is set for 1:30 p.m.
A shrimp boil dinner will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., at the new Stites Community Park, with the raffle drawing at 8 p.m., and karaoke beginning at 8:30 p.m. at the Silver Dollar Pizzeria and Pub.
Kids games will be available in the park throughout the day.
Stites Days are hosted by the City of Stites, Stites Volunteer Fire Department, community volunteers and sponsors.
See inside, page 6, for a story on the Brandt family’s history with Stites Hardware.
