STITES — As the snow falls harder and harder on North Central Idaho, homeowners are advised to be extra careful, and make sure they are keeping up to date with local fire departments. Stites Fire Chief Mike Goodwin has given his advice for his community to be more fire safe.
Goodwin has been the in his current position for four years, and has been firefighting for about nine years. There are seven volunteer members in the department, and the department vehicles include two fire trucks, one structure unit; which is a truck that holds 750 gallons of water, and one type six wildland mini pumper, which is a smaller and more movable water truck.
“Our area of coverage is the city of Stites and about a mile in all directions,” Goodwin said.
There were two calls in November, and two calls currently in December.
“Two of them were unattended fireplaces; one was a chimney fire which the residents were able to take care of themselves. These are the most common problems in the winter months,” Goodwin explained.
Goodwin explained some tips to keep your house more fire safe: keep wood stoves and chimneys clean, make sure you are running heaters with properly gauged power cords, don’t leave any open flames, such as candles, unattended, and “Test smoke alarms and check fire extinguishers religiously.”
