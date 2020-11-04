STITES — Cause is undetermined and under investigation for a structure fire last week that substantially damaged a Stites residence. According to Chief Mark Anderson, Kooskia Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD), the state fire marshal’s office is handling the investigation.
No injuries were reported; however, Anderson said the single home at 200 East Street was, “significantly damaged and is probably a total loss.”
The fire was reported at 1:01 a.m. last Friday, Oct. 30, according to Idaho County Dispatch. KVFD was dispatched to provide mutual aid to the Stites Volunteer Fire Department.
Smoke detectors alerted the occupants who woke to find the fire burning on the front porch, according to Anderson. Crews with both the Stites and Kooskia fire departments responded with three engines and seven to eight personnel. The fire was brought under control in about two hours, and crews were dispatched back to the scene later that morning for a small rekindle incident in the attic.
“It was a fast-moving couple of hours,” Anderson said, “and we spent a good part of the morning investigating.”
Assisting at the scene were Kooskia Ambulance, and Idaho County Sheriff’s deputies Stan Denham, Keith Olsen and Mike Brewster.
With the Daylight Saving change, this is a good time for residents to check smoke detectors are working, advised Anderson. A good sign in this incident, “When we put the fire out, the light on one of the detectors was still working.”
This is common house fire season, Anderson said, for multiple reasons, whether they be strained heating or electric units. Residents should check various systems that could cause a fire, and again ensure smoke detectors are working and have fresh batteries.
“It can be a lifesaver,” Anderson said of a smoke detector. “It’s amazing how fast a fire can move.”
