STITES – Voters in Stites will be deciding on a $1.9 million water revenue bond in the Nov. 5 election. If passed by a simple majority, funds will go toward approximately $2.7 million in city water infrastructure improvements.
According to information from the city and its contracted planner, TD&H Engineering of Lewiston, the overall project will replace one reservoir cover, replace and/or relocate meters and meter boxes, upgrade to automatic read meters, replace undersized water main and construct new looping main, and decommission the city’s deep well.
Necessitating the project was a compliance order from Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to replace the reservoir cover. To complete this mandated work, and to also compete well for project funding, the city bundled other improvements into the total work.
According to the city, these should be completed to improve water quality, pressure and fire protection, as well as reduce significant water loss.
City information stated the municipality applied to DEQ in January for funding and was notified it is on the funding list; however, that is contingent upon bond passage. Other grant funding is contingent upon bond passage in order to be competitive in application cycles. According to the city, even when the bond passes, if sufficient grant funds are not secured, the project will not proceed.
The city explained if the bond does not pass, the DEQ mandate remains for replacing the reservoir cover. DEQ has already extended its deadline once and is allowing the city one more year to complete the work. Potentially, the agency could impose fines for noncompliance.
According to city information, without bond passage, the minimum $135,000 to replace the cover only will require approximately $8 monthly added to users’ water bills.
If the bond passes, the city anticipates two $8 monthly increases, one in 2020 and one in 2021, which depends upon receiving grants and low-interest loans currently being sought. With these funding sources in place, the city could fund both mandated improvements and infrastructure upgrades.
A public informational hearing is set for Monday, Oct. 21, 5:30 p.m., at the Stites Baptist Church to ask questions of city staff and project engineers.
Questions can also be directed to the Stites City Council: Mayor Rey Mireles, 541-821-3159; councilors Vicki Coons, 208-935-5167; Carol Howe, 208-507-2193; Ralph Jackson, 208-926-0017; and Bonnie Shannon, 208-926-0018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.