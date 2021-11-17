GRANGEVILLE — Neighborhood safety was a concern for resident Edwin Anglesey, who spoke before the Grangeville City Council last week on the need to put a literal stop to traffic on North Florence Street.
“Vehicles travel way too fast coming off the truck route,” Anglesey said at the Monday, Nov. 1, meeting, noting these are often fully loaded trucks — logging, gravel and concrete, for example. “I watch them go southbound on Florence and take a left on Main Street. They’re avoiding the truck route for whatever reason — maybe it’s a short cut — but they’re driving like it’s a truck route.”
He said the street is breaking up, likely due to the speeds and weight involved with this traffic. Neighbors he’s spoken with along Florence, he said, agree traffic travels too fast down the road and this has been going on for a long time.
“This is a residential street and a neighborhood street, and the speeds are taking this away from us,” he said, also noting this as a safety issue for neighbors, especially the elderly who often walk in the area.
Anglesey asked the council to consider placing a stop sign on Florence to stop the north- and south-bound traffic.
I know I’m not the first one to bring this up, I’m not the first one to talk about it,” he said, “but just the next one to talk about this, and something needs to happen before something happens there.”
A general direction was given for public works director Bob Mager and police chief Joe Newman to study the matter for a recommendation. Prior to that night, Newman said the department has run extra patrols in the area for several hours during a two-week period.
“I don’t dispute Ed’s facts at all; there’s a lot of through traffic on that street,” Newman said. The street is narrow and congested, “and a log truck doing 25 mph looks like its doing 100 mph down that street.” While clarifying he’s not a traffic engineer, Newman said a stop may be helpful in slowing drivers down: “It is one of the few through streets from main to the truck route where it’s a straight shot, and there aren’t a lot of these in town.”
In discussion the proposal, Mayor Wes Lester said sign placement wouldn’t stop the problem, but rather just move the traffic issue to another street.
“To me, it’s a twofold problem: It’s the volume of truck traffic and it’s the speeds,” Anglesey said. “I don’t’ expect the quickest solution, but I would sure like to see something different.”
•
Illuminating another issue, council heard from Patrick Hagen, construction manger for the Grangeville Avista office, on streetlights in town, specifically addressing concerns on brightness. This came up in response to a resident’s concern, according to Lester.
“We don’t have the ability to block these, put shields on,” Hagen said, but there is the option to change the fixture. Currently, they have two-way and four-way fixtures, which work, respectively, to illuminate up and down a street or at an intersection. Avista works in cooperation with the city on placement, but any changes to the fixtures or whether to install or remove a light, is a city decision.
What is at issue is light, specifically the white light of LED bulbs that are gradually replacing out the older sodium vapor lights, which are a yellow light, Hagen explained.
“As the sodium lights burn out, we’re replacing the whole fixture with LED lights,” he said. “The drive behind that is mostly energy efficiency,” he continued, explaining the existing 100 and 200 watt sodium lights are being replaced with LEDs of equivalent light, but run on lower wattage (around 70 and 107 watts, respectively).
“It’s not just Grangeville,” Hagen said. “I’ve talked with other managers about lights and complaints, and it sounds like we’re seeing issues where we change out sodium lights for LEDs. They’re not necessarily brighter, but that light is a different color, and that’s what people are picking up on.”
Further on lights, Hagen said all Main Street lights on Avista-owned steel poles are 200-watt equivalent and other streets are 100-watt equivalent. The green decorative poles, which are for sidewalk illumination, are owned by the city but Avista changes out bulbs.
He advised before the city considers a light removal to go talk with the customer, which can be done in conjunction with Avista, but as well to let the matter rest a month, as it may be just the need for the resident to get used to the change.
This has been addressed by the council before, with councilor Beryl Grant noting a complaint more than a year ago resolved in such a matter: time to get used to it.
“What I wasn’t going to do was make the determination to take the street light out of the intersection and someone get killed,” she said. “That’s the whole point, to make the town safe. That’s what people forget, it’s for safety.
