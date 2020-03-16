Grocery store aisles are bare, hand sanitizers won’t be refilled until April, schools are closing, and business sales are slowing down. With five cases of the novel coronavirus reported since Friday, March 13, what does Idaho’s state of emergency mean for citizens?
Idaho County Free Press legislative intern, Madison Hardy, breaks down the ongoing situation, from where it started last Friday and its impact across the Gem State.
STATE OF EMERGENCY – “consider how you can help, to your neighbors and to your loved ones who need the support”
On Friday morning, before the first coronavirus case was reported, Governor Brad Little signed a declaration creating a state of emergency in Idaho. This proactive action aimed to aid coronavirus response efforts and slow down the rate of infection throughout the state.
The declaration activates the state’s Emergency Operations Plan making funding from Idaho’s Emergency Disaster Funds available for use, additionally increasing the Governor’s ability to expedite contracts and purchase critical supplies like respirators. Little’s declaration includes provisions to renew retired nurse licenses or licenses of those who left the profession.
Little stressed that the goal of Idaho is to slow the virus spread, protect those with compromised health and the elderly, and preserve critical health care capacity.
“If we don’t all do our part to control the spread of the coronavirus then our health facilities will be overrun in a short period of time,” said Little. “If too many people get sick too soon, our health care facilities will not have the capacity to deal with it. We’re trying to flatten out this curve by slowing the spread of coronavirus.”
Dave Jeppesen, the Director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Dr. Christine Haun the State Epidemiologist and Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra attended the news conference on Friday. Jeppesen and Ybarra are members of the Governor’s COVID-19 task force that meets weekly to communicate with schools, elected officials, businesses and health officials about combating the coronavirus.
Little recommends Idahoans practice basic health practices like washing hands, staying home, social distancing from those who are sick, avoiding large gatherings and restricting travel to areas with community spread.
IDHW says that 80 percent of people infected with COVID-19 will only experience mild illness and will not require hospitalization. The coronavirus is mainly spread through person-to-person contact but can become sick by touching a surface or object and touching their face.
“If someone has a fever or cough they should contact their medical provider to find out if they should be tested for coronavirus,” says Little. “People without any symptoms will not be tested at this time. After ruling out the flu through a rapid flu test a provider may take a sample from a patient and send it to a lab, where the actual coronavirus testing occurs.”
Hahn acknowledged that state health officials should be testing more Idahoans, but they don’t have the capacity. As of March 6, they are working to increase capacity by partnering with private companies to begin taking samples.
The Idaho Bureau of Laboratories and commercial laboratories in Utah and Washington had tested 176 Idahoan patients, reporting five positive cases by March 15
Health officials are estimating 15-35 percent of Idaho’s 1.8 million residents have the potential to become ill, according to Hahn. Making the possible range of coronavirus infection in Idaho falling between 270,000 and 630,000.
The likelihood that over 270,000 people would require hospitalization or intensive care would overflow the state’s hospitals. This is a major concern for Idaho which struggles with low numbers of registered health professionals, rural communities that lack facilities and bandwidth, low-income families, and non-English speakers.
“We are concerned about our ability to handle everything and that’s why what the Governor is saying is so important. If everyone is flooding the hospitals at once there is almost no way we can do that,” said Hahn. “One of our goals is to spread this out if there is a wave of illnesses, the hospitals, and the health care system will do a way better job of handling this if it is not all at once.”
On Friday Little signed Senate Bill 1400, which transfers $2 million from Idaho’s general fund to the emergency fund mentioned in the emergency declaration. $4.5 million is also expected from the federal government’s coronavirus response package approved earlier this month.
“Idahoans have always taken care of each other, today with this new threat we must do more,” said Little. “I urge everyone to consider how you can help, to your neighbors and to your loved ones who need the support while protecting them from coronavirus.”
IDAHO’S FIVE CASES – “We have capacity at this time to do anywhere between 700 to 900 tests and reagents are arriving frequently each week”
Since Friday there have been five COVID-19 cases in Idaho according to the IDHW. Two of the patients are from Ada county, one in Blaine county, one in Teton county, and another in the Twin Falls area.
Idaho’s first confirmed case, announced by Little on Friday, is a woman in her 50s and a student at Idaho State University’s Meridian campus, according to ISU.
ISU had closed the Meridian campus prior to the announcement and said the woman was last on campus on March 10.
“Central District Health (CDH) is contacting those faculty, staff and students who had closest contact with the student to provide further guidance,” said ISU’s President Kevin Satterlee. “If you are not contacted by CDH or our University Health Center, then there is no reason for you to have elevated concern. CDH has advised us that this is not an illness that is spread through brief, casual contact.”
She reportedly contracted the disease after attending a conference in New York City late February or early March. According to the IDHW’s administrator of public health Elke Shaw-Tulloch, the woman who underwent testing through the Idaho Bureau of Public Health laboratories after coordinators of the conference alerted her that three other attendees tested positive for the coronavirus.
“This is not something that is a widespread risk to everyone that’s in our population, we knew at some point that this would happen and the preventative measures that were put in place are very sound and solid,” said Brandon Atkins from Central District Health. “Again this individual is recovering well and is very cooperative, we anticipate that any additional information that we receive from her and from those in closest contact with her will give us a better idea of where we go from here and we will continue to share information as we receive it.”
The second case, a middle-aged woman from Blaine County, was confirmed by South Central Public Health District officials in Twin Falls March 14. She is in recovery after experiencing minor symptoms and did not undergo hospitalization according to the health district’s directory Melody Bowyer.
The woman had just traveled from another unidentified state; however, it is still unknown how she contracted COVID-19.
The third case, a male in his 50s from Ada county, was reported by the Central District Health Department on March 14. According to the press release the man recently traveled out of state and most likely contracted the disease during that period. The department says the patient is recovering at home and was not hospitalized.
Idaho’s fourth coronavirus patient, a Teton County woman under 60, tested positive March 14 after being in contact with a confirmed case in a neighboring state, said Eastern Idaho Public Health. The patient has self-isolated herself at home since March 12, officials say she has experienced mild symptoms and has not been hospitalized.
According to a press release by the IDHW, a woman over 70 has been hospitalized and is in recovery. South Central Public Health first reported the case, it is still unknown how she contracted the disease.
“We have capacity at this time to do anywhere between 700 to 900 tests and reagents are arriving frequently each week,” said Atkins. “There is no bump in that chain at this point, we anticipate that we won't have a problem getting those reagents and to run those additional tests.”
SCHOOL CLOSURES – “Closing our schools will help prevent this disease from peaking”
Idaho’s higher education institutions are making a united decision to move instruction online by April 1 in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic.
Boise State University is moving all instruction online for the remainder of the spring semester, the University of Idaho has moved all classes online indefinitely starting March 23, and Lewis-Clark State College plans to test remote classes this week. The College of Southern Idaho is moving all classes online beginning March 30, and institutions like the College of Southern Idaho, North Idaho College, and Idaho State University are expecting to make this transition by April 1.
On Friday afternoon the Idaho State Board of Education held a special board meeting with Idaho’s public post-secondary institution presidents. The board unanimously voted to support the presidents’ efforts to make changes regarding physical attendance and the rescheduling or canceling of major events.
While the institutions are encouraging students who can leave to do so as soon as possible, they are aware that some students are unable to leave. For those students, BSU and UI presidents have announced that dormitories, dining halls, and other services will remain open to the students who stay.
Online classes are regularly offered by the universities; however, they are usually limited based on the curriculum. Many degrees like musical theater, chemistry, engineering, and architecture to name a few rely on hands-on work and resources that are expensive or not regularly available to the public.
Little’s state of emergency does not specifically affect Idaho schools, and health officials said Sunday they would prefer schools to stay open, but they recognize community pressure to close and that it is up to local district decisions. Utah, Nevada, Washington and Oregon Governors have already instructed all schools close.
In a conference call with the ISBA they pointed out that the possibility of closing K-12 schools could have a backhanded effect on the elderly, vulnerable population as many students are cared for by grandparents when parents are at work. At this time children are not most susceptible to the coronavirus.
Schools are looking at options if they choose to close, Ybarra said they are looking at the possibility of online instruction with the Idaho Digital Learning Academy or delivering paper assignments in smaller areas.
“We talked about connectivity issues and the fact that a lot of Idaho is rural and making sure we can service those kids still,” said Ybarra. “Schools shared with me that several of them have plans for drop off points and pick up points for homework and things like that for the smaller [schools where] it wouldn’t be appropriate to go online.”
As of Monday, West Ada, Boise, Middleton, Cassia County, Twin Falls, Coeur d’Alene, Blaine County, Lewiston, Lapwai, Moscow, Kimberly, Wendell, and Teton school districts have closed at least until April. Many others are closing in the future but are waiting until the scheduled spring break.
The Idaho Education Association released a statement calling for all state schools to close for a minimum of three weeks including spring break. The Idaho Education Association said their Board of Directors will issue a set of recommendations for school districts in the coming days.
“Closing our schools will help prevent this disease from peaking, which would severely compromise our healthcare system and force a triage of life-saving care for patients,” said President of the Idaho Education Association Layne McInelly. “Schools are environments where viruses are likely to spread exponentially. The day a case is confirmed in one of our schools is the day after we should have closed the schools. The time to act is now.”
The governor is recommending that schools follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention interim guidelines for administrators of K-12 schools and childcare programs. These guidelines include looking at community spread, school preparation and communication with local health officials regarding a possible COVID-19 outbreak.
Little says that he does anticipate students and families traveling in and out of the state will increase the likelihood of positive coronavirus cases in Idaho.
BUSINESSES SUFFERING – “I’m very concerned about the businesses that touch a lot of the public”
In Governor Little’s state of emergency, Idaho’s law on price gouging goes into effect, making it unlawful to sell fuel, food, medicine, and water at an unreasonable or inflated price. Regulations on price gouging will remain on Idaho businesses for the entirety of Idaho’s state of emergency and the national state of emergency proclaimed by President Donald Trump, both announced on Friday.
Walmart and WinCo, traditionally 24-hour businesses are changing their hours to accommodate the mass flooding of people into the stores. All Walmarts nationwide will now be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., WinCo 5 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Businesses in Idaho vary on how they are affected by the coronavirus, from grocery stores seeing bare food and supplies isles to the small restaurants with slower than normal dinner services. Some companies don’t have the ability to let employees stay home, or on the flip side, some workers rely on their regular income to pay bills, buy groceries, and take care of their families. Many are not offering paid sick leave, or are requiring their employees to come to work despite concerns.
“Everybody has to look at their individual business and what is critical to them. Obviously, if you don’t have paid leave and your people show up sick it’s not good business practice,” said Little. “We’re going to put together groups on large businesses, small businesses. I’m very concerned about the businesses that touch a lot of the public and they darn sure shouldn’t have people showing up for work.”
Over the weekend the Centers for Disease Control put out an advisory statement against gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The agency specifically warns against hosting large events that bring mass groups together like conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, and weddings.
“Events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing,” said the CDC interim guidance. “This recommendation is made in an attempt to reduce introduction of the virus into new communities and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus.”
