The obituary section is often the most well-read part of any newspaper.
Obituaries offer a glimpse into the lives of people that sometimes isn’t widely known while they are living.
The Idaho County Free Press recently published “The Story of a Lifetime.” This 71-page magazine contains all obituaries printed in the Free Press from Jan. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2020. This publication is currently for sale at both the Free Press and Clearwater Progress offices in Grangeville and Kamiah, respectively. Cost is $10 each. Call 208-983-1200 with questions.
Though some people are opting out of printing obituaries in the 21st century, Free Press/Clearwater Progress publisher Sarah Klement implores the public to consider maintaining this longtime tradition.
“Placing an obituary in your local newspaper, or on-line, is a permanent historical record,” she said. “It is a final stamp that lets the world know you or a loved one was here – that they existed. It also allows a chance to share their story, whether it be thorough, or short and sweet.”
•
Did you know:
• Dorothy Swearingen worked as a nurse’s aide in a hospital for people with tuberculosis.
• Iris Seyfried boarded a bus with her wedding dress in tow in 1944 to Norfolk, Va., where she would marry her fiancé, Ed, who was serving in the Army.
• Gunnar Howarth was a practical joker who would purchase tomatoes from the grocery store and super glue them to his friend’s tomato plants.
• Rita Marie Lustig Wimer made a pilgrimage to Betania, Venezuela, to see Maria Esperanza in 2000. Esperanza’s cause for canonization is now under way.
• Nels and Mary Ann (McNair) Solberg met at the University of Idaho during a snowball fight between her sorority and his fraternity. They married in 1953.
• At the 65th wedding anniversary celebration of Charles Philip Lamm and Georgia Lamm, it was discovered Phil had sung at the weddings of 19 of the couples in attendance. In previous years, Phil and Georgia planned a trip to the British Isles and asked teacher friend Craig Cunningham about train and bus travel. Cunningham recommended car rental for the best travel to their destinations. They took his advice and about two hours into driving on the left side of the road and circling numerous roundabouts, Phil said, “next time I see Cunningham, I’m going to choke him!”
• When she was 15, Carmelita Hosley Kaschmitter traveled with her cousin from Oregon to Southern California to work in the Goodyear Rubber Plant.
• Annie Bos made and donated more than 2,000 baby bibs to hospitals.
• On April 21, 1967, while Warren Torrangeau was rehearsing lines for a high school play, he spotted the deadly Oak Lawn Tornado out his bedroom window. He rushed downstairs, hustled his family into the basement, and their lives were saved, unlike 55 others who were killed that day.
•
The obituaries – the stories of a lifetime – of the above people, and more than 110 others, can be read in “The Story of a Lifetime.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.