SYRINGA — Work can now proceed following authorization of a U.S. Forest Service management project designed to increase vegetation species diversity and lessen disease risk while also providing economic benefits to rural communities.
Earlier this month, Lochsa-Powell District Ranger Brandon Knapton signed the decision to implement the Stray Creek forest management project on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, located approximately five air miles north of Syringa.
The decision notice authorizes approximately 400 acres of regeneration harvest and planting of early seral species along with associated road work to accomplish the vegetation management treatments. Implementation is expected to begin in 2023.
“Currently, grand fir and Douglas fir dominate the project area due to past harvest activities which favored these tree species,” said project manager Sara Daugherty. “These species are currently affected by and are more susceptible to disease such as root rot. This, combined with past fire suppression tactics and white pine blister rust, has resulted in little to no western white pine, western larch, or ponderosa pine left in the project area.”
Daugherty said these species are more resilient to wildfire and less susceptible to disease. As such, the Stray Creek project aims to utilize harvest of grand fir and Douglas fir and replanting of more desirable tree species to return the project area to conditions that are more resistant and resilient to insects, disease, and other natural events.
For information: www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=53658 or contact Daugherty at sara.daugherty@usda.gov.
