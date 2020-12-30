BOISE — The Idaho State Board of Education heard updated figures Dec. 16 on the number of families who have applied for federal coronavirus relief funds to assist with their children’s education through Governor Brad Little’s Strong Families, Strong Students program.
• Total applications filed: 39,930
• 26,307 applications are completed and verified to date
•13,592 of the completed and verified applications were submitted by Idahoans who make $50,000 or less (first wave)
Eligibility verification for a majority of people in the first wave has been completed, and nearly 4,000 have activated their ClassWallet® account and made purchases at the online marketplace. Grant recipients have until June 30, 2021, to make purchases. Those seeking reimbursement for education-related expenses already incurred, must do so by today, Dec. 30.
Awards are based first on economic need. Once the first wave of applications is complete, second wave applications (from those making $75,000 or less) will be processed until funding is exhausted. The SFSS fund totals $50 million. It would cost nearly $56 million to award grants to all who submitted completed and verified applications.
Eligible families receive $1,500 per student up to $3,500 per family for use to purchase computers, Internet connectivity and services to benefit their children’s education.
