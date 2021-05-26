KAMIAH — A structure fire last month outside Kamiah has been ruled arson-caused, and law enforcement is seeking information on a suspect believed involved in not only this incident, but several acts of vandalism committed at this same property stretching back to last fall.
Last week, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) released photos of a subject caught on a night surveillance camera at 1215 Ridgewood Drive. According to Detective Keith Olsen, these were taken during the course of several different nights in late April. The person appears to be wearing a full head mask, and, in one photo, the clothing appears to be a camouflage pattern, and in another the clothing is plain.
“No suspect yet,” Olsen said, and while the person in the photo appears to be the same individual, it is as yet undetermined whether the incidents were committed by one or more persons.
Investigation is ongoing, and ICSO has implemented extra patrols for the area.
On April 26, Kamiah Fire-Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire at the Ridgewood Drive property, finding an attached shop to the west corner of a barn was fully involved. The barn suffered west-facing wall damage, and the shop was destroyed, along with interior content belonging to a furniture refurnishing business, which was renting the space from property owners Jerilyn Dyer and Lanae Brandolino.
This incident follows two prior reported vandalism incidents at the property.
Five days prior on April 21, Brandolino reported vandalism at the property: superglue was used on padlocks, on a breaker box door and on two breaker switches, a water spigot was left on and another was screwed off the supply line, wires were cut on a travel trailer, tires were flattened, and emergency breakaway wires were cut on a horse trailer. Property owners contacted ICSO on Sept. 3, 2020, reporting camp trailer tires were flattened, and cuts in propane tank lines. At this time, the owners said they believed someone had put water in a vehicle gas tank a few months prior.
“These people have no idea why someone is mad at them,” Olsen said. “They don’t know if it’s a land dispute, if someone is mad that they are just living there, or for some other reason.”
The public is asked to contact ICSO with information related to these cases, as well as help in identifying suspect photos, which are posted on its Facebook page. Contact ICSO at 208-983-1100 or Detective Olsen at kolsen@idahocounty.org.
Investigators involved in these cases include deputies Camron Killmar, Micah Olson and Roberto Hernandez.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.