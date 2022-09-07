CVES first day of 2022 photo

Students K-12th grade had their first day of school Aug. 30. Kamiah students started school a day early, with both schools now only operating Monday-Thursday.

 Free Press / Hannah Hale

KOOSKIA — School is in session again, filled with excited and unhappy students alike. Parents, students, and staff members all arrived at Clearwater Valley Elementary School last Wednesday, Aug. 30, ready to start the new year. Principal for CVES and Elk City School Joe Rodriguez was out greeting students and parents at the gate.

“This week is supposed to be the hottest three days left of the summer,” said Rodriguez.

