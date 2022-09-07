KOOSKIA — School is in session again, filled with excited and unhappy students alike. Parents, students, and staff members all arrived at Clearwater Valley Elementary School last Wednesday, Aug. 30, ready to start the new year. Principal for CVES and Elk City School Joe Rodriguez was out greeting students and parents at the gate.
“This week is supposed to be the hottest three days left of the summer,” said Rodriguez.
This year, Grangeville and Kooskia schools are implementing a four-day week, with Fridays off. Kamiah School District 304 has been on the four-day week schedule for more than two years, leading the way for Mountain View School District 244 to follow suit.
Another change this year is the number of new teachers hired in the last two months. For the district, there were six teacher and seven paraprofessional/substitute positions that were still open by August. With the high demand for teachers, staff noted it can be a struggle for those staff members already hired.
“Today has been crazy, with all the schedule changes and the new staff members,” one of the staff members at Clearwater Valley High School remarked.
According to the school, another challenge faced at CVES was the number of new students coming in. More than 15 extra kindergartners came to registration on Aug. 25, which made CVES have to quickly hire another teacher for those extra students. At the high school, there are about 30 new students.
