GRANGEVILLE — The City of Grangeville will conduct a traffic study for a section of northside streets to consider a reduced speed zone in proximity to a private school.
Pete DeSantis, representing Cornerstone Christian Learning Center, spoke to the city council at its June 6 meeting, requesting a school zone be established on North A and West North 2nd streets. Operated by the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, the learning center currently serves grades preschool through sixth, and is in the midst of an expansion project to add grades 7th and 8th this fall.
“We’re asking the council in making Cornerstone students a little safer,” DeSantis said. “I think everyone can agree, drivers should exercise caution driving around a school, especially on their way to work or from work. School zones exist because they help keep children safe.”
DeSantis said they are pursuing the school zone for student safety, partly as traffic has been observed moving at high rates of speed through this area, and also as students will be outside the facility on occasion for such activities as walking field trips and fire drills. Three quarters of the children are transported to the school by private vehicle, and they will be asked to utilize the parking lot for drop-offs and pickups.
“We’re asking to reduce the speeds in the zone only on those streets heavily utilized by the school,” he said.
If approved, it would be in effect during school operation, 7 a.m.-5 p.m., with a 15 mph speed limit. Streets in this area are currently 25 mph.
No issues were raised by police chief Joe Newman. Public works director Bob Mager was not in opposition, but he noted, “They are pretty well used streets,” as a straight shot to Primeland and the highway district, and they function as part of a secondary detour route during events.
City attorney Adam Green explained a traffic study is needed first to follow the correct process as far as enforcement. For background, he said the city ran into an issue where a speeding ticket — incurred by the high school — was challenged on the basis there was no traffic study conducted to justify the posted speed.
“So, if we did end up writing a ticket, we could enforce that,” Green said. “We could show a traffic study was done and the chief followed the procedure required.” He added the study would be warranted on that basis, and he remarked on his own observations at his office in the area on the large number of kids.
Council authorized a traffic study on West North 2nd, from Idaho to North A streets; and on North Idaho from West North 2nd to West North 4th. The issue will be back on the agenda following study completion.
•
In other news, the council authorized for city administrator Tonya Kennedy to work with the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce on a site for out-of-town vendors to set up during the June 25 community-wide yard sale. The chamber’s request was to use Pioneer Park for those coming from out-of-town to have a place to set up; however, due to wetter than normal conditions, the city will be working with the chamber for them to utilize Heritage Square.
“It’s a swamp,” said Mager. “I don’t think it would be in good condition for a lot of foot traffic, tents and whatever.” That soaked status, he added, applies to all the city’s parks, at present.
