LEWISTON – The Idaho Transportation Board 129,000 Pound Route Subcommittee will meet Thursday, April 22 to review an application to reclassify the weight limits of several highways in Idaho County. After review, the subcommittee could provide a recommendation to the Idaho Transportation Board, which will make a final decision on the reclassification, or require further analysis by the department.
The subcommittee will convene at 12:15 p.m. PT / 1:15 p.m. MT in Jerome to discuss engineering analysis completed by department staff and comments received during the public hearing process.
The meeting will be held at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game office at 324 South 417 East, but members of the public may participate remotely via instructions located on the agenda. Since this meeting will be held after the Idaho Transportation Board meeting, participants should be prepared for any scheduling changes. No further public comment will be taken at the meeting.
Public comments were sought in March and April on the application submitted by KBC Trucking to increase the limits on the following highways from 105,500 pounds to 129,000 pounds:
• Idaho Highway 13 from the KBC Trucking yard at milepost 24.4 to its intersection of US-12 outside of Kooskia
• US-12 from Kooskia to Kamiah
• Idaho Highway 162 from Kamiah to its intersection with Old Highway 7
The applicant has also requested the use of Old Highway 7 from its intersections with ID-162 and US-95. This route is not being evaluated by ITD as it is under the jurisdiction of the Greencreek Highway District, Union Independent Highway District and Grangeville Highway District.
The application, analysis by ITD and FAQs about 129,000-pound loads are available at itd.idaho.gov/freight.
A final decision by the Idaho Transportation Board could be made as early as the next board meeting on May 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.