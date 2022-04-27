KOOSKIA — The River Run Subdivision project cleared another hurdle after the Kooskia City Council granted conditional approval for the Kooskia, LLC’s subdivision plat. At the April 13 city council meeting, Carlos Martinez, city public works director, described the status of the project. He explained a titling issue on a city parcel sold to Kooskia, LLC needs to be resolved prior to final plat approval.
Plans for the high-density subdivision, underway since April 2021 when real estate developer Brian Main first discussed the project with Martinez. The riverfront property, located at the site of the former McCoy Trailer Park, in east Kooskia, is accessed by West Street. The plat includes 68 lots, plus roads on an approximately five-acre property, according to Martinez. Park model homes, 500 sq. feet or less in size, are planned.
Main has worked with city staff to ensure the plans provide appropriate road width for emergency service vehicles. A recent engineering review has determined the capacity of the city’s water and wastewater systems are adequate, according to Martinez.
In a separate project, Main offered to buy city property located on Mt. Stuart, which forms the backdrop of downtown Kooskia. The council accepted his $7,000 bid to purchase two parcels of city-owned land on Mt. Stuart. City attorney Kirk MacGregor explained that since the city previously offered the lots in a public auction in 2018, they could “accept any offer.” MacGregor advised the council to “just do what you think is right.”
The city did not accept Main’s bid to buy the face of Mt. Stuart (also offered in the 2018 public auction.) Councilor Tina Ulmer requested city staff contact Jerry Cloninger and other adjacent landowners to assess their interest. The council agreed to hold off on Main’s offer until other landowners are notified.
Main proposed he “knockdown” two old city water cisterns and a substandard house located on city property. This would provide a location to construct an access road to city-owned land on Mt. Stuart. Martinez confirmed the removal of the cisterns and house would benefit the city.
With better weather on the horizon, enforcement of the city’s nuisance ordinance (#203) will resume this spring. The city sent letters to a handful of property owners in late November, requiring them to clean up their properties. Although most made substantial progress, according to Martinez, the onset of winter weather hampered efforts to complete the cleanup. The council approved sending additional compliance letters.
The ordinance prohibits “any manure, stagnant or impure water, refuse, vegetables, decayed or decaying substances, slopes, swill, garbage, scrap iron, junk, car bodies or filth of any kind.” The council discussion focused on unsanitary, smelly conditions, as well as those creating fire hazards for neighboring properties.
“Be consistent” and “treat everyone the same,” MacGregor urged in his advice to the council on how to proceed with compliance with the ordinance.
