KOOSKIA — At the April 14th meeting of the Kooskia City Council, Ashley Walker, president of the Greater Kooskia Chamber of Commerce, updated the council on her progress on the Christmas tree replacement previously discussed at the February meeting.
Walker reported that the restaurant owners (Joan and Jane Renshaw, Kooskia Café) where the tree is located are supportive of the tree’s replacement, but expressed concerns about long-term damage to the sidewalk. Walker has talked to the Forest Service about the possibility of grants and is pursuing costs from local plant nurseries.
Walker explained that plans are under way for Kooskia Days.
“We are going for a logging show this year.” She added, “I remember watching that as a kid.” The event would include crosscut saw, axe and chain saw competition, for bragging rights. She is looking into liability waivers for the competition. City council and staff members suggested several contacts with experience with this type of event.
Walker also said the chamber is working on a band for Saturday night of Kooskia Days and a small live auction as a fund-raiser. “We don’t want to tap into too many of the local businesses for donations after the year everyone had,” she said. Chamber of commerce board members will donate items for the auction.
Carlos Martinez, city public works superintendent, described his recent meeting with a Spokane-based developer who plans to build a high-density subdivision at the McCoy Trailer Park property in east Kooskia. The land is accessed by West Street, adjacent to the levee along the Middle Fork Clearwater River. Martinez described the project including the installation of “park model homes,” which are tiny trailers, 500 sq. ft. or less.
Martinez explained to city council, “We have zero ordinances to regulate lot size, no limits on splits.” He added, “Anyone can put anything in they want to.” Although Idaho County has a subdivision ordinance, it only applies to the unincorporated areas of the county and not to cities like Kooskia.
Mark Anderson, Kooskia fire chief, said he wants to make sure there is adequate water and hydrants plus sufficient turnaround for a fire truck and ambulance. He will check with the state of Idaho fire marshal on statewide codes.
Martinez explained that a subdivision ordinance does not govern individual buildings, but things like minimum lot size, street width, infrastructure such as water, sewer and garbage. City attorney Kirk MacGregor said, “I think it would be good for the city to have an ordinance for high density development. It protects the city.”
After further discussion, council member Alana Curtis suggested moving forward to consider this sooner, rather than later. Council members agreed to gather more information and examples from other small cities and discuss at the May meeting.
Council approved a request from Teresa Lytle, city clerk, to hire a company to post all city ordinances online. The initial cost would be $700, with $500 each year to maintain updated information. This would be in a searchable format so anyone with Internet access could look up ordinances. Lytle expressed that, in addition to helping city residents access this information, it would also help the district court to quickly look up ordinances.
