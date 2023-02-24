GRANGEVILLE — Courageous Survival will have a free day of mental health, resiliency and suicide intervention training in Grangeville on Wednesday, March 15. This training focuses on QPR (Question.Persuade.Refer) and ASSIST (Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training) style intervention techniques for suicide. Additional training will be provided on resiliency, resources and peer support.

The training is free, but registration is required. To register or for information, go to https://courageoussurvival.org/training-and-events or call 866-274-4324 ext. 0.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments