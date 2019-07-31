Swinging for the fences at Summer Fest
Wimer Field hosted a softball tournament with competitors swinging hard for the fences.

 Photo by David Rauzi - Idaho County Free Press
Watermelon
Enthusiastic competitors got up to their ears in the watermelon eating contest on Saturday.

A new festival to showcase the community, Cottonwood Summer Fest completed its first run with three days well attended for a variety of events, July 26-28.

