COTTONWOOD – Area residents are in for a treat July 26-28: Cottonwood will hold its first Summer Fest event.
“Last summer I made a post on my personal Facebook page asking why we are the only town around that didn’t have a summer festival,” Cottonwood resident Serena Lockett said. “I got tons of comments from locals saying they wish we could bring back Buggy Whip, and lots of people saying they would help get a committee together if I went to the city council and asked about bringing it back.”
Buggy Whip was a Cottonwood festival that took place in the ’90s.
Lockett and Tabitha Key went to a city council meeting and got the okay to bring the event back as long as they changed the name, and, thus, Cottonwood Summer Fest was born.
“We are hoping for it to be a way to show our town pride and a way for the kids to make money for sports teams or other groups such as 4-H,” Lockett said.
The event has a committee of six women and eight men have volunteered as a security team, and some local nonprofits have also stepped in.
“This is definitely meant as a family event, and we hope to see everyone come out for it,” Lockett encouraged.
Events are set as follows:
*Friday, July 26, starts with a free kids dance at the city park from 5 to 8 p.m.
*Saturday, July 27, will begin with breakfast at 8 a.m.; three-on-three basketball at 8 a.m.; the parade at 10 a.m.; lawn mower races at 11 a.m. ($5 entry fee; prizes; starts at old Royal Room and will go to Arnzen Drug); a kids dog show on Main Street at 11:30 a.m.; an egg toss at noon; ping pong ball drop at 1 p.m. (pilot Tom Gehring will drop balls; turn them into committee members for prizes); watermelon eating contest at 2 p.m. ($3 entry fee, registration closes at 1:15 p.m.; 1st and 2nd place prizes); a hay bale throw at 4 p.m. ($3 entry fee, registration closes at 3:45 p.m., categories and prizes based on gender and age); barbecue contest, 6 p.m.; and a street dance with live music by Five Smooth Stones at 7 p.m.
*Sunday, July 28, an ATV Poker Run will start at Doreen’s on Main Street at 11:30 a.m.
