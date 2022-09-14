An error not in what was donated, but rather the accounting for who donated it, was the issue behind a recent fine assessment by the state against the Idaho County Republican Central Committee.

A letter dated Aug. 16 from the Office of the Idaho Attorney General stated there have been more than “$20,000 worth of unitemized contributions that have been received since 2020 at Lincoln Day events that the ICRCC has no information on.”

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments