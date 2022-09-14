An error not in what was donated, but rather the accounting for who donated it, was the issue behind a recent fine assessment by the state against the Idaho County Republican Central Committee.
A letter dated Aug. 16 from the Office of the Idaho Attorney General stated there have been more than “$20,000 worth of unitemized contributions that have been received since 2020 at Lincoln Day events that the ICRCC has no information on.”
Sent to committee chair James Rockwell and treasurer Kim Kalmukos, the letter stated this matter was referred to the attorney general’s office as the ICRCC “failed to comply with Idaho Code 67-6614, which provides that no contribution shall be made and no expenditure shall be incurred, directly or indirectly, in a fictitious name, anonymously, or by one person through an agent, relative or other person in such a manner as to conceal the identity of the source of the contribution.”
The letter stated should the fine not be paid, action would be instituted in stated court seeking imposition of the fine and an award of reasonable costs and attorney fees.
According to committee member Bruce Walker and former ICRCC treasurer, he and committee chair James Rockwell contacted the state regarding the situation and were able to have the original $2,500 fine assessed by the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office reduced to $1,250.
“They were very gracious and reduced it to half,” Walker said.
Walker explained the issue involved the committee not recording the names and addresses of those who donated less than $50. All the money amounts, whether donations under or over the $50 threshhold were reported properly, he said; however, the committee is also required to record donor information for those contributions made under $50.
So, for example, if a person buys a $1 raffle ticket, the committee is supposed to record the donor’s name and address. Walker said they were under the assumption that any donation more than $50 had to be individually accounted for, and anything less than that wasn’t.
“We weren’t keeping those names on file, we didn’t know we had to,” he said, which he added has been done this way, “as far as I know with every treasurer prior to me.”
From what Walker believes, this looks to be a statewide crackdown to emphasize compliance on this requirement of the law.
“We pleaded ignorance and they said ignorance is no excuse,” he said. “We understood that and in the future we’re doing it right.”
Contacted by the Free Press, Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houk elaborated on the matter.
“The issue was found during a routine internal review of campaign finance reporting performed by our office,” he said. “We look for campaigns, PACs or committees with seemingly anomalous un-itemized contributions in a given report, and then request documentation to support that they, in fact, do have the names and addresses of those who made those contributions (even though they are not subject to public disclosure). Committees are required to maintain those records, as it is necessary for them to know, for example, if someone contributed $25 at a picnic, and later $30 at an event, that the specific individual had now contributed in excess of $50 and no longer fit within the un-itemized contribution category.”
