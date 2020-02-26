Gerald Ross Pizzuto, Jr., has been on death row in Idaho since his 1986 murder conviction in connection with the beating deaths of a couple in Idaho County. With his most recent appeal denied by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Pizzuto’s next step – to avoid death by lethal injection – is appealing his case to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Pizzuto, 64, was found guilty at trial for the July 25, 1985, deaths of Boise Valley residents Alberta L. Herndon, 58, and her nephew, Delbert D. Herndon, 38, at Ruby Meadows, 26 miles north of McCall. According to court records, Pizzuto forced the pair into their mountain cabin by gunpoint, bound the pair in order to rob them, then bludgeoned the Herndons with a hammer, also shooting Delbert in the head.
In December, the 9th Circuit upheld a ruling affirming a district court denial of Pizzuto’s petition, which challenged a 2008 Idaho Supreme Court decision that his execution is not barred under state law prohibiting the execution of intellectually disabled offenders. Pizzuto’s attorneys have until March 30 to petition the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.
In a court filing this month, federal appellate public defender Bruce Livingston stated, “Counsel have spent considerable time on Gerald Pizzuto’s capital case, which is in end stage litigation with a death warrant possible within the next six months.”
According to a Feb. 14 Associated Press story, Livingston stated he and other attorneys have been preparing to file a petition for clemency to the Idaho Commission of Pardons and Parole, to change the death sentence to life in prison or otherwise grant a death row inmate amnesty.
Pizzuto is one of eight offenders – seven men and one woman -- under the sentence of death in Idaho. According to the Idaho Department of Correction, three inmates have been executed since Idaho enacted a new death penalty statute in 1977.
Two other men were charged in connection with the Herndon murders and pleaded guilty to lesser charges. James Rice pleaded to second-degree murder, and William Odom pleaded to voluntary manslaughter. Rice was discharged from custody in 1998, and Odom was discharged in 1999.
