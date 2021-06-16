GRANGEVILLE — “This is pretty exciting news,” Syringa Hospital board chair Leta Strauss said at the May 24 board meeting.
Strauss was reacting to the announcement that surgeon Dr. Jesse Enderson signed a letter of intent to practice surgery at Syringa.
CEO Abner King explained the Georgia surgeon is looking to start in August, if all goes as planned.
“She hasn’t signed a contract yet, but she’s looking that over now,” he said.
Trustee Laura Smith had several questions on the surgeon and what her scope of practice will entail.
“We want her to be able to keep up on all her skills,” by using them in surrounding areas as necessary, King explained.
“I’m excited she wants to come here, as she was also looking into several other options,” he said.
In other news, Dr. Danny Griffis will be leaving Syringa, as will Dr. Tema Jessup.
“Dr. Griffis is moving his family to Alaska and is very excited about this new adventure. We do not have an exact last day, but it will be sometime in September,” explained director of clinics Michelle Schaeffer.
“This is Dr. Jessup’s first place of practice after residency. We have been very blessed to have her for so many years. She has decided to continue her care on the Camas Prairie as an employee of St. Mary’s Hospital and her last day here is Aug. 31,” Schaeffer added. “We wish both of these providers the very best.”
In addition, the board discussed a variety of people who have expressed interest in becoming board members. Aside from appointing a person to fill trustee Jim May’s term, the board is also hoping to add two additional members to the board.
