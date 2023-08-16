SEATTLE, Wash. — Intelligent.com, a resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published a survey report that investigates how business leaders perceive recent college graduates. Overall, Intelligent.com researchers collected and analyzed responses from 1,243 business leaders.
According to survey results, 40% of business leaders say recent college graduates are “very” or “somewhat” unprepared for the workforce. Among this group, 70% say recent college graduates lack preparedness due to their work ethic; 70% say communication skills; 71% say entitlement; and 43% say technological skills. Additionally, of the same group of respondents, 88 percent say college graduates from the last three years are less prepared for the workforce than in years prior.
