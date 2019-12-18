Avista has partnered with community-building expert and best-selling author of “13 Ways to Kill Your Community,” Doug Griffiths, to create a community needs assessment for 23 rural communities in Idaho and Washington.
The assessment itself is built on this popular self-help book for communities which refers to a list of 13 ways that communities across the nation unintentionally limit economic growth and community vitality.
The assessment can be found at http://avista.surveysby13ways.com/. Once on the homepage, simply start typing in the name of your town, select it in the drop down, and begin the survey.
It should take approximately 20 minutes to complete, is completely anonymous, and answers will be sent to Avista.
Hard copies of the 13 Ways assessment book are also be available at Grangeville Centennial Library.
