GRANGEVILLE — A day following her arrest for felony car theft, a Grangeville woman incurred a new charge for allegedly attempting to escape from officer custody.
Pretrial and preliminary hearings are pending for Lisa Webb, 26, on charges of grand theft, and misdemeanors resisting and obstructing an officer, and possession of paraphernalia.
Webb was initially arrested Aug. 30, following a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 95, four miles north of Cottonwood. According to court records, an Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) deputy observed a Cadillac Escalade headed northbound, and confirmed it was the same that had been reported that same day stolen out of Grangeville. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and detained the driver, Webb.
The following day, Aug. 31, Webb was undergoing medical care at Syringa Hospital and was medically cleared to return to the jail. According to the probable cause report, Webb — rather than putting on her inmate uniform as per ICSO jail deputy instructions — is alleged to have left the building through the side emergency room entrance. The deputy pursued Webb with instructions to stop before pushing her from behind, causing her to fall and so was able to apprehend her.
