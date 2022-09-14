GRANGEVILLE — A day following her arrest for felony car theft, a Grangeville woman incurred a new charge for allegedly attempting to escape from officer custody.

Pretrial and preliminary hearings are pending for Lisa Webb, 26, on charges of grand theft, and misdemeanors resisting and obstructing an officer, and possession of paraphernalia.

