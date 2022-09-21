Items allegedly confiscated from suspects in the Sept. 18 arrest photo

Items allegedly confiscated from suspects in the Sept. 18 arrest including controlled substances, stolen firearms and drug paraphernalia.

 Contributed photo / ICSO

COTTONWOOD — Three eastern Washington state residents were arrested on Sunday, Sept. 18, and charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors. Court hearings for the trio were pending as of press time Monday.

According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, ICSO dispatch took an 11:50 a.m. call about a suspicious male who had come to the door of a residence in Cottonwood. Idaho County deputies responded to the area and subsequently located the suspect vehicle on East Road off of U.S. Highway 95.

