COTTONWOOD — Three eastern Washington state residents were arrested on Sunday, Sept. 18, and charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors. Court hearings for the trio were pending as of press time Monday.
According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, ICSO dispatch took an 11:50 a.m. call about a suspicious male who had come to the door of a residence in Cottonwood. Idaho County deputies responded to the area and subsequently located the suspect vehicle on East Road off of U.S. Highway 95.
Cameron Rost, 33, of Medical Lake, was arrested for a Kootenai County warrant, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methadone - a schedule II drug without a prescription, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of paraphernalia.
Bailey Rost, 25, of Spokane Valley, was arrested for two warrants out of Spokane, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of paraphernalia.
Erica Hutto-Bennett, 29, of Spokane, was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, and possession of paraphernalia.
