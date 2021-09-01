“It don’t mean a thing, if it ain’t got that swing.” — composer, Duke Ellington, 1931.
•
STITES — Trinity Reformed Baptist Church at Stites swayed to a different beat Saturday night, Aug. 21, for a swing dance contest, hosted by residents to a 1940s-era theme.
“It’s mainly kids from the home school group,” said organizer Ruth Henry, representing an informal organization of mostly Clearwater Valley locals who have been doing swing dancing for the last six to seven years. According to Henry, 17, of Kooskia, most of their group are high school age, some junior high and some parents. This event, the USO Style Swing Dance, was organized for the group; however, with this she hopes to “perk more interest in young people” about swing dancing and provide more local activity.
“It’s a really good way for us to socialize,” she said. “We live in a small area with not many events.”
The group meets weekly, organizes an approximate nine-week dance course in either fall or spring, and then they will usually have a ball two or three times a year.
“The ball is especially fun. It’s an opportunity for us to dress up,” she said, as well as learn not just more about dancing, but also about “etiquette, respect for one another, and to just hang out,” she laughed.
While this event focused more on swing dancing, the group also enjoys ballroom, waltz and line dancing.
“It takes a lot of practice, but it’s fun,” Henry said, “and that’s one of the reasons why we’re offering the classes. It’s an opportunity to get better, and that’s what’s fun. You keep learning, especially with swing; you’re learning more moves all the time.”
Henry started her first swing lessons, along with her brother, around six years ago. As much as being fun, she also sees it as a great way to exercise.
“It’s very invigorating, very lively,” she said, adding that it also fits one of her interests: “I have a passion for vintage things,” which this dance hits with its 1940s-theme, the era when swing dance originated. “It’s also a lost art, and so I enjoy that as well, something that is being revived here.”
Local sponsors who provided gift cards for contest prizes were Wilderness Espresso, Jacobs Lumber and the Kooskia Café.
