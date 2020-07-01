GRANGEVILLE – The annual Border Days celebration may be here, however, the desire to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the county is still at the forefront of many minds.
“Syringa reminds area residents and visitors to continue to follow CDC [Center for Disease Control] guidelines for gathering,” said Adam Price, infection prevention specialist for Syringa Hospital.
Price said the number one thing to remember is “Do not go out in the public if you are sick. Please stay home or seek medical attention, if necessary.”
Also included in the CDC recommendations are to social distance by staying six feet apart from others, avoid crowded areas, do not shake hands, and wash and sanitize your hands often.
“If you cannot avoid crowded areas, wear a face mask,” Price advised. He explained CDC data has shown when two people wear masks and one of those people has COVID-19, the masks – even cloth – are “highly effective in stopping the spread.”
Price said the vast majority of people contracting the virus are doing so through close contact with someone who is infected.
“It is a very contagious respiratory disease – that much we know, even though it is still so new, and more information comes out on it daily,” he said. “And it’s important to remember that a lot of people with COVID-19 are asymptomatic.”
Price also advised to sneeze or cough into your elbow, away from people, and to sterilize surfaces often.
“We want to keep our community safe and reduce the spread as much as possible,” he concluded.
