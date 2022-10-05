GRANGEVILLE — Syringa Hospital is in the same boat as most businesses across the nation: staffing is difficult.
A portion of the Sept. 27 meeting was spent discussing this issue, including during the strategic planning category of the agenda.
“We’re having a really difficult time staffing nurses right now, especially at night,” CEO Abner King stated.
He said the work culture has shifted, especially within the past two years and through the pandemic, and “people want a different type of work-life now.”
“We may have to look at what services we can and cannot offer,” based on staffing, he said. The shortages are not limited to nursing, either. “If people in some departments can and want to work from home, we’re trying to make that happen. Of course, not every position can be worked from home.”
King also spoke about, as the strategic plan and its goals moving forward, and the desire to work together with St. Mary’s Health.
“We’re competing for staff when we’re 15 miles apart. So, is there a way to work together, and not duplicate all staff and services?” he asked, adding it’s not just the two hospitals competing for employees, but the entire state and even nation.
Board trustee Shireene Hale asked if any efforts have been made to work with high school students.
“To let them know what we have to offer, to help guide them and let them know there will be a job?” she questioned.
King said this has been worked on regionally and locally and that “it’s on everyone’s radar.”
“This is why in the old days there were candy stripers, to expose youth to the medical field in a volunteer or intern type of position,” board chair Leta Strauss said.
King said the Idaho Hospitals Association has had the discussion, “How can we get the edge, boost the supply, accelerate the flow of healthcare workers?”
He said sign-on bonuses in many areas are “going through the roof,” and there is pressure to increase wages.
“Individuals are discovering their worth,” trustee Laura Smith commented.
“Us baby boomers are saying, ‘What?!’ However, it’s true things are different now and we have to look at new solutions,” Strauss added.
“We’re not only seeing a change in culture in the work environment, but we’re also seeing people taking traveling positions where they can work three-or-so months then have a month-or-so off, and come out ahead,” King said.
Jeremy Evans, chief operating officer for Kootenai Health (which now owns St. Mary’s and Clearwater Valley hospitals and also has a management service agreement with Syringa for its CEO and other various training areas) joined the meeting by video.
“We want to reinforce collaboration between St. Mary’s and Syringa. Kootenai is very interested in fostering this relationship,” he interjected. “If we can lock arms, this is a win-win.”
“These are challenging times and there are no easy fixes,” King ended the discussion.
